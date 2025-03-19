Porto Santo Line changes schedules for this Thursday’s ‘Lobo Marinho’ trips

Porto Santo Line informs that, given the weather conditions forecast for Thursday, March 20, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, and in order to ensure safe travel for passengers, it has to change its schedules to:

Funchal – Porto Santo: 11 am

Porto Santo – Funchal: 18 hours

For more information, please contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 7 pm and weekends, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm (closed on public holidays).

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...