StormTheta weakens slightly and slows down, and this seems to be the trend for the next couple of days.

The system will travel just northwest of Madeira, and it looks like the wind and rough seas will be the main factor. At the moment there does not seem to be too much Precipitation in the storm, and what rain there is will fall mainly over the mountains and southern slopes.

Updates are wevery 8 hours I think from the National Hurrican Center so we will have another update soon, but not expecting much to change in the next 24 hours.