Marítimo lost to Estrela da Amadora on penalties by 3-2 and went down to the II League, 38 years later, returning to the second tier, where it was for the last time in 1984/85.

On the other hand, Estrela da Amadora returns to the I Liga, 14 years later.

In the decision for penalties, Marítimo missed three, by Diogo Mendes, Ramírez and Félix Correia, while Estrela da Amadora, in four penalties, missed just one.

From Jornal Madeira

