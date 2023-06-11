FEVER PITCH RECEPTION AT THE ARRIVAL OF MARÍTIMO TO BARREIROS

The Marítimo team arrived at the Stadium in Barreiros in Funchal about an hour ago.

On the occasion, the fans welcomed the team with fervent chants, once again showing that the associative mass is strong in supporting the team on this decisive day.

The official eleven for Marítimo-Estrela da Amadora, which will be played from 20:15 at Estádio do Marítimo, are already known.

There is a change in the line-up compared to the first leg, with the addition of Val to replace João Afonso in midfield.

Thus, Marítimo will line up with: Marcelo Carné, Mosquera, Zainadine, Paulinho, Vítor Costa, Val Soares, Diogo Mendes, Geny Catamo, Xadas, Félix and Vidigal.

Estrela da Amadora has Brígido, Gaspar, Jean Filipe, Miguel Lopes, João Reis, Vitó, Ronaldo, Guzmán, Mansur, Régis and Ronald.

Pedro Camacho, promoter of ‘Marítimo no Rectângulo’ is already in Barreiros, together with his son, and has no doubts in saying that the “sea of ​​people” that is already close to the stadium “can only deserve a victory”.

“Today the minimum services have to be guaranteed. We all have to have a big party. Many people came from the continent, from England, Austria, Italy, from everywhere, and this sea of ​​people can only deserve a victory. That’s what I hope”, he told JM in the ‘Fan Zone’, created next to the Marítimo stadium, where many hundreds of supporters received, in pure apotheosis, the bus of the green-red team.

Like this: Like Loading...