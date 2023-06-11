Porto Santo heading for it’s busiest Summer

The tourist movement in Porto Santo, at the beginning of June, began high, since the planes are practically full and the PSL ship, ‘Lobo Marinho’, with good occupancy in the last days and weeks. There is no doubt that summer already seems to have started.

Only this morning Binter, Air Horizont, TAP arrived, and these last two flights have a very good occupancy. Binter’s ATR 972 has also always had a good number of passengers.

For this Sunday afternoon, an easyJet flight from Porto is scheduled, and also the second Air Horizont flight, and DIÁRIO knows that these two flights will come with good occupancy.

Later in the afternoon, the second Binter flight will land and in the evening, at 21:25, another easyJet flight that is expected to come with a good capacity.

Tomorrow, Monday, is the “day of the English”, with two planes from TUI, one from TAP and two from Air Azores, with two flights.

It should be noted that TAP and easyJet are already flying almost every day to the island of Porto Santo and that the Danes continue to fly to Porto Santo.

Now, with all these flights and knowing that almost all of them are well filled, and that the ‘Lobo Marinho’ also coming with good occupations, it remains to be said that the flow of tourism in the golden island is fantastic… and that it is guessed that the festivities of S .John will be very good.

From Diário Notícias

