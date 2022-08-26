DECATHLON OPENS NEW STORE IN FUNCHAL

Decathlon opened a new store in the center of Funchal, according to the commercial group in a statement.

This is the 40th store in Portugal, the second in Madeira, which has “the purpose of reinforcing its presence” in the Region.

The store is located on Rua dos Ferreiros and has around 144m² of sales area and has a team ready to provide the best technical advice, thus helping to identify the best sports product or solution for its customers.

It also offers a shopping experience with the latest technological advances, with a physical offer for outdoor sports, water sports, lifestyle, nutrition and active life, with the best quality/price ratio for accessing sports.

In the statement, the “unique conditions” that Madeira has for the practice of sports are also praised, so “the new Decathlon Connect Funchal store has an exclusive rental service with the possibility of scheduling the day and time, for all customers with Decathlon card”.

Access to 100% of Decathlon’s worldwide range through one click or the free customer service to collect orders placed in any Decathlon purchase channel is another valence of the space.

Remember that Decathlon already has a store in Funchal, in Azinhaga do Poço Barral, which opened in 2017.

