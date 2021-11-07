POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING CAUSES OF DEATH OF A YOUNG MAN IN CANIÇO

An individual in his thirties was found this afternoon with no signs of life in the Mãe de Deus area, in Caniço.

The Public Security Police (PSP) is investigating the appearance of a man with no signs of life in a residence in Mãe de Deus, in Caniço, the causes of death being unknown.

There are patrols from the PSP and also the Firefighters Sapadores from Santa Cruz, who could no longer do anything to save the man.

The area is closed and awaits the arrival of the health delegate to be given the death and order to remove the body.

There is a lot of consternation in the place due to what happened, even because the man was well regarded by the neighbours.

From Jornal Madeira

