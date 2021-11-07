SUNDAY WITH 48 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE REGION

There are currently 48 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 12385 confirmed cases of covid-19. There are 16 imported cases and 32 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The Regional Directorate of Health adds that there are 15 recovered. We have 334 active cases.

In total, there are 209 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or coming from the various test posts in the RAM.

