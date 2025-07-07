More than 30 flights cancelled and 15 diverted in Madeira

More than 30 flights were cancelled yesterday at Madeira International Airport, including arrivals and departures, and 15 were diverted to other airports due to strong winds in the east of the island.

The ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website indicates the number of affected trips, a total of 47, including cancellations and flights that diverged, up until 18:30, and calls on passengers to confirm the status of their flight before going to the airport.

ANA also warns that adverse weather conditions may affect operations (departures and arrivals) until Monday.

The Port Authority of Funchal has extended the strong wind warning for the coastline of the Madeira archipelago until 6:00 am this morning.

The warning, issued on the recommendation of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), has been in force since Saturday and, on that day, strong winds led to the cancellation of around 20 flights, including arrivals and departures.

Since June 30, more than 100 flights have been cancelled at Madeira International Airport due to strong winds.

From Jornal Madeira

