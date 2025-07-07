Another spectacular landing in Madeira under strong winds

A flight from the Spanish airline Iberia made a spectacular landing, first with one wheel and then after a few meters on the runway at Madeira Airport, it took off again and landed again, this time with both wing wheels and, finally, the front one, stabilizing the stop.

The moment was captured by the YouTube channel Madeira Aviation Spotting, which captured the moment in recent days, when an Iberia Airbus A320Neo landed at Madeira Airport, describing how it “almost touched the airport runway with its right wing, after facing strong winds”.

