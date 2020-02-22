The carnival spirit has already arrived on the buses of the company Horários do Funchal. In addition to the sale of special tickets, the company also launches a challenge to passengers that will ultimately result in the offer of a 4K Ultra HD sports camera.

In a post made this afternoon, on its Facebook page, Horários do funchal announces that, starting at 6 pm today and until 1 am, the special 2.50 euro ticket, valid on board of its buses, will be on sale for two trips (children under 12 do not pay).

In addition to this promotion, the company recalls that a hobby available: “Do as our employees do, and take a photo, disguised, inside the bus and with your pre-purchased pass / ticket visible. Send your photos to our Facebook or email [email protected] With this competition, we are offering a 4K Ultra HD Sports Camera! “, you can read in the caption of the fun.