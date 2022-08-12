Madeira airport reopened after plane incident

The problem that led to the forced closure of the runway at Madeira Airport for about two hours has been resolved.

All due to a problem detected in the landing gear of an airplane, meanwhile already parked for repair. The small aircraft arrived from Ponta Delgada, in the Azores, and landed at 18:12, when the problem was reported.

No other aircraft could land in Santa Cruz until the problem was resolved, so some aircraft ended up flying over the East Coast of Madeira and others that decided to wait in Porto Santo for the problem to be resolved.

From Diário Notícias

