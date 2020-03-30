The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, revealed moments ago that the new commander of the ship Lobo Marinho, who is due to arrive in the Region today, will undergo the Covid-19 test and will have to comply with the mandatory quarantine period on the ship.

Due to an accident on board that injured the commander José Carreira, the ship Lobo Marinho had to cancel several voyages, but will resume operations on Wednesday, the day when it will connect Madeira to Porto Santo, already with commander Paulo Baptista, who came to secure the command.

According to Pedro Ramos, the ship offers all the conditions for the quarantine to be carried out without risk for the remaining crew, and justified this exception measure – The new commander will not go to a hotel to fulfill his quarantine, as is imposed on all who travel to Madeira from infected areas – given the high importance of maintaining the inter-island maritime link operational.

From JM