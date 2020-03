Madeira has 40 positive cases of coronavirus, 1 more than yesterday, just informed IASaúde at the usual press conference to present the daily bulletin of covid-19.

The patient is aged 40 and lives in Ribeira Brava, being a case of local transmission.

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, stressed again that the numbers that count are those provided by IASAÚDE, and not those given by DGS.