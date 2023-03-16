One seriously injured and two lightly injured in Camacha expressway accident

The accident that happened a moment ago in the tunnel on the expressway that goes to Camacha involved five vehicles and caused three injuries, one of them seriously.

A few moments ago, there was a serious accident involving several vehicles on the Via Expresso to Camacha.

Rescued by the Sapadores firefighters of Santa Cruz, Cruz Vermelha and Emir, the injured are being transported to the Emergency Service of Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

While relief operations are still proceeding, the two lanes in the tunnel before the exit to Eiras remain closed..

