ALBUQUERQUE HAS ALREADY INFORMED MARCELO AND COSTA THAT MADEIRA REFUSES MORE HOUSING MEASURES

Miguel Albuquerque has already sent letters to the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister informing them that the Autonomous Region of Madeira is rejecting some of the measures of the Mais Habitação Programme.

The Madeiran chief executive defends a regional “specific solution” and rejects the mechanism of forced leasing of vacant houses, the conditioning of the activity of local accommodation services and the end of the ‘gold’ visas program.

Miguel Albuquerque also mentions that the issue of housing will be addressed at a dinner with the President of the Republic, tomorrow, during Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s visit to the Region.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...