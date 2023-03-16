Home Care/Help

Need care for yourself or a loved one?

 
I am a mature, experienced carer with NVQ 2 in Health and Social Care as well as a Bachelor’s degree.
I am fully bilingual in English and Portuguese.  Skilled driver both in the UK and Madeira, with own car.
I am a confident cook and have experience in British and Portuguese cuisine.
 
I OFFER:
Live-in, hourly, or daily care.
Translation support
Household help
Transportation
Companionship
House and pet sitting
 
Maria 
 

Contact me for more details

Mobile: 924255611
