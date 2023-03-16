Home Care/Help

Need care for yourself or a loved one?
Contact me for more details
I am a mature, experienced carer with NVQ 2 in Health and Social Care as well as a Bachelor’s degree.
I am fully bilingual in English and Portuguese. Skilled driver both in the UK and Madeira, with own car.
I am a confident cook and have experience in British and Portuguese cuisine.
I OFFER:
Live-in, hourly, or daily care.
Translation support
Household help
Transportation
Companionship
House and pet sitting
Maria
email: maria.luis05@gmail.com
Mobile: 924255611