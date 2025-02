Families have been waiting for new homes for 15 years.

They lost everything in the tragic flood of February 20, 2010. Since then, what was supposed to be temporary accommodation in the Funchal Prison Neighborhood has become permanent. Despite not paying rent, the families lament the lack of solutions from public authorities and some say they suffer from depression. When confronted, the IHM (Investimentos Habitacionais da Madeira) remained silent.

