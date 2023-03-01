1ST PHASE OF THE PORTO SANTO LOCAL HEALTH UNIT ADVANCES IN MAY

After authorization, last December, to launch the public tender for the contract called ‘Porto Santo Local Health Unit – 1st Phase – Structures and Foundations’, today’s Government Council authorized the award of this work to the proposal presented by the competing group TECNOVIA – MADEIRA SOCIEDADE DE EMPREITADAS SA / FARROBO, SOCIEDADE DE CONSTRUÇÕES SA, for the contractual price of 4,288,000.00 euros (Four million, two hundred and eighty-eight thousand euros) and execution period of 540 days. The work should go to the ground in May, as has been advanced by the Regional Government.

The new Local Health Unit will be built on land located on the road between Porto Santo city center and the island’s airport. The land has about 20,200m2 and the building will have an area of ​​6194 m2.

The building will consist of two units: the Local Health Unit, which will occupy a large part of the building, and the Continuous Care Unit, which will operate in a wing with its own autonomy, but which will be able to use some of the services in the rest of the building. All possible valences can be used through an initial agreement that both entities will sign.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...