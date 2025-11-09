Madeira under yellow warning due to heavy rain forecast for Wednesday.

A bit unusual to have such an early weather warning, and something to keep our eye on this week. Wind and sea conditions are expected to increase towards the end of week, but that can all change before then.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed Madeira and Porto Santo under a yellow warning due to the rain forecast for this week.

The warning is in effect between midnight and noon on Wednesday, and the rain may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

It covers the North coast, South coast, mountainous regions and Porto Santo.

Like this: Like Loading...