Body of Polish tourist missing in Madeira for a week found.

Igor Holewiński, the 31-year-old tourist who disappeared in Madeira a week ago, was found dead today.

According to information obtained by DIÁRIO, the body was found by a guide from Madeira, who was involved in the search along with the private rescue team hired by the victim’s friends and family. It was located in the Ribeira Grande area, in Faias, Santana, in a difficult-to-access location, DIÁRIO learned from official sources.

Resources from the Public Security Police are already being mobilized to the scene.

The tourist must have fallen.

As reported by DIÁRIO, throughout the week the Search and Rescue Team of the Public Security Police, together with members of the National Republican Guard, the Regional Civil Protection Service, the Forestry Police and the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) were engaged in the searches.

The tourist’s family and friends hired this private rescue team to help search for him. They arrived in the region on Friday and began the search yesterday, managing to locate the body this afternoon.

Last Sunday, the tourist reportedly told his family he was going for a hike to Pico Ruivo, but he never returned.

The last signal from his mobile phone was near the Levada dos Tornos tunnel.

