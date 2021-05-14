Today Porto Santo registers two new cases of covid-19. No case of SARS-CoV-2 infection has been attributed to ‘Ilha Dourada’ for more than three months.

The data appear in the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health released this afternoon.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, Rogério Correia clarifies that these two cases concern a Madeiran couple who arrived at Ilha Dourada yesterday, having been diagnosed with their infection upon arrival.

The visitors were tested at the airport, awaiting the result of the isolation test.

The Porto Santo health delegate thus minimizes the risk that these two cases may pose to the local population.

