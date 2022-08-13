Watch the video of Madeira’s active tourism that was awarded in Canada

‘Madeira Outdoor Stories’ tells stories and lets the public be rocked by the natural beauty of the Region.

Adventures lived and recorded by the natural charms of Madeira gave life to the video project ‘Madeira Outdoor Stories’, the result of a partnership between Francisco Lufinha and the Madeira Promotion Association, which has just been awarded in Canada.

From the sea to the mountains, images were captured that show Madeira as a unique destination in terms of active tourism and nature.

Francisco Lufinha is the protagonist of the video, with almost six minutes, which raises attention to the images of the landscapes and the entire surrounding environment, which make viewers want to visit the Region. Paragliding adventures, canyoning, canoeing, diving, trail running, mountain biking, and others, show where unforgettable memories can be kept for lovers of outdoor activities.

From Diário Notícias

