CMF REINFORCES CLEANING AND NUMBER OF PORTABLE TOILETS IN ARRAIAL DO MONTE

The cleaning of the spaces where the traditional Arraial do Monte will take place was reinforced over this weekend.

In this way, early in the morning, several workers from the Environment Department of the Funchal City Council went to the site precisely to collect the waste, whether deposited in containers or abandoned and thrown on the ground and disinfect points of insalubrity, so that all public space is kept clean and odor free.

All the attention and care has been given to the cleaning, disinfection and replacement of consumables in the CMF public toilets, located next to the exit of Carreiros and Largo da Fonte, which are open to the public.

Still regarding public toilets, the CMF informs that there will be permanent workers, in order to ensure that they are always properly sanitized.

It should also be noted that in order to respond to the needs that arise and the influx of pilgrims, the Municipality of Funchal has made every effort to install portable toilets, which will be an innovation this year in the village of Monte. Therefore, the Largo das Babosas area has ten portable toilets.

It is recalled that, as reported today by JM in its print edition, several traders and residents expressed criticism of the organization due to the lack of bathrooms and the bad odor that was felt in the square in question.

On Feast Day, that is, Monday, the start of these cleanings, in Monte, are scheduled for 07:00 and the conclusion for before the start of the religious celebrations, which are scheduled for 10: 30.

Remember the main festival night is from the 14th – 15th so tomorrow night. Buses from Funchal will continue to run until 4.30 am, making it easier for people to get to and from the festival, and less pressure on parking. There is also a reduced cost on the cable car, a return trip is 11euros, and the cable car will run until 1.30 am.

After this cleaning, the work of the Department of Environment and Health of the Municipality of Funchal continues in the streets around, since there will also be a lot of garbage scattered on the verges.

About 29 workers are summoned to Monte for urban cleaning (20 cleaning contractors, 6 drivers, 2 supervisors and 1 head of services).

Regarding the placement of rubbish bins, one per tent has already been delivered, as well as larger collective containers strategically placed.

The Department of Environment and Health of the CMF is committed to keeping all the space pleasant, and properly sanitized, providing all the conditions of hygiene and health, to the pilgrims of Arraial do Monte.

From Jornal Madeira

