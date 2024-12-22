More flights diverting.Tobi Hughes·22nd December 2024Madeira News Although a couple of flights have managed to eventually land in the last 30 minutes, more are not diverting. Easyjet Berlin and Gatwick are both diverting to the canaries. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related