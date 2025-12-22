Albuquerque inflexible in recording pedestrian routes.

“We will not back down. They can contest whatever they want, but the organization is for the benefit of all,” stated the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, today, reacting to the protests by hikers against the new rules for accessing trails, irrigation channels, and paths in the Region.

The statements were made on the sidelines of a visit, earlier this afternoon, to the Mega Nativity Scene in Jardim da Serra, a day after a group of hikers and mountain enthusiasts gathered at the start of the PR2 trail, in Fajã dos Cardos, in Curral das Freiras, in a protest against the model that the Executive intends to implement from January 2026.

The initiative was promoted by Jorge Quintal, who accused the Regional Government of limiting residents’ right to enjoy the natural heritage, considering the mandatory prior registration on a digital platform a “blockage to the movement of Madeirans”.

Faced with this challenge today, Miguel Albuquerque was categorical about the Government’s position. When asked about the possibility of backing down, he simply replied: “No,” adding immediately: “Not a chance.”

The president of the Regional Government argues that the measure aims to organize tourist traffic on pedestrian routes.

From Diário Notícias

