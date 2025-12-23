Funchal calls on 140 workers for the Night Market cleanup operation.

The Funchal City Council has set up a special cleaning operation due to the Market Night taking place tonight. Around 140 employees have been called upon to keep the city clean. Staff from the Environment Department will be circulating among the population in the city center to collect overflowing litter bins and any litter that may be on the ground.

The local authority reports that approximately 156 containers were placed throughout the area surrounding the Market Night festivities (54 for packaging, 4 for cardboard, 4 for glass, and 94 for unsorted waste).

Approximately 140 workers have been called up, including drivers, street cleaners, supervisors, and department heads, along with about 25 vehicles (6 street sweepers, 6 open-box trucks, 5 tanker trucks, 4 mini support vehicles, and 4 waste collection vehicles).

Tomorrow, December 24th, cleaning work will begin at 6:00 AM, with various teams distributed across key points in the city, namely Rua Fernão de Ornelas, Rua Visconde Anadia, Avenida Arriaga, Avenida do Infante, Avenida do Mar, Avenida Sá Carneiro, and the Old Town.

The cleaning operation includes washing and disinfecting unsanitary areas and streets near the Farmers’ Market, sweeping up debris, and collecting waste deposited in containers and litter bins throughout downtown Funchal. The cleaning will extend throughout the city center of Funchal throughout the day and is estimated to be completed by 8 PM.

Waste collection on the 24th will proceed as normal, with the exception of the usual 8 PM to 3 AM collection, which will be brought forward to the 1 PM to 8 PM period. There will be no waste collection on December 25th and 26th, “therefore, all residents are requested not to place waste on public roads on those days.”

