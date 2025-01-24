PAN outraged by lack of answers for the death of lynx Bores

Put to death by the Authorities, and still no answers.

PAN Madeira expressed today “its indignation at the lack of concrete responses regarding the death of the lynx Bores, a case that should have received greater attention and transparency from the competent authorities”.

The parliamentary representation of PAN Madeira says that it requested, last September, documentation from the IFCN regarding the report of the news and the autopsy report carried out in August.

“The Environment Department claimed that it still did not have the necropsy report and that the administrative offence proceedings were still ongoing. 6 months after the animal’s death, we still have no response and no one has been held responsible,” says Mónica Freitas.

The PEOPLE-ANIMALS-NATURE party also sent a request for documentation to the GNR and DGAV in order to find out the current situation, however, it was not possible to obtain any answers yet, with the GNR having forwarded them to the IFCN and the DIAP.

This case is not just about the death of an animal; it is a more complex issue, involving the illegal transport of animals, failures in regional services and the lack of responses to deal with these situations. It is unacceptable that after 6 months there has been no developments in this case. More than 20,000 people were touched by this situation and are awaiting the outcome. It is essential that government entities do not let this case be forgotten and that they show that this case served as an example for us to improve animal welfare and protection policies and not repeat these situations. However, the signal that the Regional Government and the Assembly have given is exactly the opposite. It is neglecting this cause and leaving it to the back burner, trying to make it forgotten by the population.

PAN Madeira stresses that this case goes beyond the issue of a single animal and symbolizes the urgent need to improve public policies and monitoring mechanisms related to animal welfare. Animal protection is a collective responsibility and requires continuous effort from the public and civil society.

