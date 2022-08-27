STRIKE AT PORTWAY CANCELS A CARGO FLIGHT IN MADEIRA, 32 COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS IN LISBON AND 22 IN PORTO UNTIL 18:00

Image from the Portugal Resident.

The strike by Portway workers caused the cancellation of 54 commercial flights at Portuguese airports until 18:00, of which 32 in Lisbon and 22 in Porto, revealed the National Union of Civil Aviation Workers (SINTAC). Madeira Airport recorded delays of more than an hour on some of the flights and the cancellation of a cargo flight.

The second day of the strike, which lasts until Sunday, is marked by “an almost total stoppage of workers in the cargo sector” at Portway, SINTAC said in a statement, noting that the largest number of people joined was at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, in Porto, “with the cancellation of all cargo flights”, followed by Humberto Delgado Airport, in Lisbon, “which was also practically stopped”.

“Regarding the number of canceled commercial flights, up to 6:00 pm today, 32 – of the 48 planned – are in Lisbon and 22 in Porto”, indicated the union, adding that Funchal airport, in Madeira, experienced delays of more than an hour on some of the flights and the cancellation of a cargo flight.

The strike continues through till midnight tomorrow.

