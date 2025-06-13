Im Back From The Algarve

Yesterday I returned from my holidays, was a great time in the Algarve, let’s hope flights continue from Madeira to Faro, even if the are just for summer.

We first had 2 nights in Lisbon, I was still recoving from my stay in hospital which I was discharged the Thursday night, and we flew Friday lunchtime.

It was 35° in Lisbon that weekend, so we didn’t really do to much, so this is somewhere I will go back to see more of this city. Though the traffic, and all the people on the streets trying to sell drugs was a bit of a downside for me.

We got our rental car Sunday morning and then drove down to the Algarve. It was a great journey, no traffic, and very easy drive.

In the Algarve we stayed 1 week in Vilamoura, as Nelio sister has a penthouse apartment in the Don Pedro Marina Hitel, which was very nice, and plenty of parking for the car.

His Sister left on the Saturday back to the UK, and we had our last day at the hotel, before moving to Olhão for 4 nights on the Sunday.

Olhão is really nice, the old side and the new side, and totally different to the west side of the Algarve.

All our travels and exploring was really nice, we didn’t hit any traffic at all, so June is a great time to go, as July and August it can be a lot worse in the peak season.

Also I was very suprised with all the free parking everywhere, we hardly paid for any parking at all, I think in total we spent less than 6 euros on parking through the stay.

The ocean is cold so not much swimming, but we did go in the sea at every place we visited, the further east you go the ocean gets warmer, we went to the very east to the border where you can see Spain over the river, the ocean was much warmer here at Praia Monte Gordo.

Now back home, back to work, and looking forward to our next holiday.

Friday Foto will be back next week, so if you have some lovely photos from Madeira you would like to share, send them to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com with the subject Friday Foto.

