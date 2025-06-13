Im Back From The Algarve

Yesterday I returned from my holidays, was a great time in the Algarve, let’s hope flights continue from Madeira to Faro, even if the are just for summer.

We first had 2 nights in Lisbon, I was still recoving from my stay in hospital which I was discharged the Thursday night, and we flew Friday lunchtime.

It was 35° in Lisbon that weekend, so we didn’t really do to much, so this is somewhere I will go back to see more of this city. Though the traffic, and all the people on the streets trying to sell drugs was a bit of a downside for me.

We got our rental car Sunday morning and then drove down to the Algarve. It was a great journey, no traffic,  and very easy drive.

In the Algarve we stayed 1 week in Vilamoura,  as Nelio sister has a penthouse apartment in the Don Pedro Marina Hitel, which was very nice, and plenty of parking for the car.

His Sister left on the Saturday back to the UK,  and we had our last day at the hotel, before moving to Olhão for 4 nights on the Sunday.

Olhão is really nice, the old side and the new side,  and totally different to the west side of the Algarve.

All our travels and exploring was really nice, we didn’t hit any traffic at all, so June is a great time to go, as July and August it can be a lot worse in the peak season.

Also I was very suprised with all the free parking everywhere,  we hardly paid for any parking at all, I think in total we spent less than 6 euros on parking through the stay.

The ocean is cold so not much swimming, but we did go in the sea at every place we visited, the further east you go the ocean gets warmer, we went to the very east to the border where you can see Spain over the river, the ocean was much warmer here at Praia Monte Gordo.

Now back home, back to work, and looking forward to our next holiday.

Friday Foto will be back next week, so if you have some lovely photos from Madeira you would like to share, send them to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com  with the subject Friday Foto.

  1. Glad you had such a good time. Welcome back.
    I first went to the Algarve way back in the late 60s. It’s changed so much now. Back then it was empty. Knowing what I know now I should have bought land. But the Algarve was a long way away and I couldn’t imagine anyone travelling there for a holiday.
    I rode there on a motorcycle. It took 5 days each way.
    I still love the Algarve, we went to stay in Vilamoura a few years ago. Too hot in summer and too cold in winter. So we returned to paradise.

  2. Good to see your well again, we like the Algarve, but not the chaos that is Faro airport, so it’s Madeira again in October, can you get the old weather back with almost constant sunshine please?

  3. Thank you for sharing your photos, everyone looks happy and relaxed. Your holiday had I’m sure, helped with your recovery.
    Looking forward to your future posts,don’t work too hard though

  4. Welcome back, Tobi and hope you’re well on the way to a full recovery. Thank you for your account of your holiday and lovely photos although, only in my view, not a touch on Madeira!! I can’t wait to return! Keep well.

