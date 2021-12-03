Funchal Chamber Denounces Fraudulent Scheme

Funchal City Council announced that it is going to file a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office due to an alleged fraudulent scheme, which seeks to extort money from citizens.

This scheme uses a false email – pedrocaladogovernoregionalpsd@gmail.com – posing as the president of the CMF, Pedro Calado.

“The alleged fraudulent scheme, which requests cash deliveries, in exchange for favors, was detected by the services of the Mayor’s Office of Funchal, through a face-to-face complaint”, says a note sent to the press.

For this reason, Funchal City Council asked the complaining citizen to file a complaint with the police authorities, “and the municipality will also follow the legal procedures to expose this case to the Public Ministry”.

The Chamber led by Pedro Calado asks citizens to denounce this situation, if they are contacted through the aforementioned email, reporting it to the competent police authorities.

