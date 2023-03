The containers with all the logistics for the Star Wars filming, which starts next week, are installed in Juncos, in São Vicente.

Strong security measures currently surround the ‘headquarters’ of the popular saga that chose Madeira as the setting.

There are several motorhomes on site, which will accommodate the actors and other professionals involved, and a large dining room, with the team supported by a catering company.

From Jornal Madeira

