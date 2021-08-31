Until the 29th of August, 360 389 vaccines against COVID-19 had been administered in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, since the 31st of December 2020.

Vaccinated people are part of the priority groups defined in the Regional Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 in RAM, according to the allocation of vaccines to the region.

Of the total number of vaccines administered (360 369), 197 206 correspond to the administration of the first dose and 181 470 doses to the complete vaccination. This means that 71% of the resident population has already completed vaccination and 78% has started vaccination.

In the week under review, 8 167 vaccines were administered, of which 2,811 were first doses and 6 276 doses correspond to full vaccination.

This week will continue with the vaccination against COVID-19, throughout the region., where it is hoped by the end of September 85% will be fully vaccinated.

From Jornal Madeira