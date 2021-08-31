Today there are 29 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 7 imported cases (4 from the United Kingdom, 1 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region, 1 from France and 1 from the Canary Islands) and 22 cases of local transmission.

There is also 40 recovered cases, and Madeira currently has 231 active cases, of which 55 are imported and 176 are of local transmission.

There are 3 people hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (3 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Unit of Intensive Care dedicated to covid-19)