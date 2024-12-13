Rua da Boa Viagem may be closed to traffic

Rua da Boa Viagem, situated behind the Mercado dos Lavradores, may be restricted to vehicular access.

This proposal, advocated by Vice President Bruno Pereira of the Funchal City Council during the “Thinking about the Future” conference on Mobility, suggests pedestrianisation. The council acknowledges that if further traffic restrictions are implemented, Rua da Boa Viagem, between Rua do Hospital Velho and Rua Latino Coelho, is a prime candidate for pedestrianisation due to its proximity to the Market Square.

Addressing motorcycle parking, the council noted a lack of designated parking and urged riders to refrain from using sidewalks for parking.

From Diário Notícias

