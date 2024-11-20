Closure of path to Canavieira beach generates discontent

The closure of the path that gives access to Canavieira beach, in Caniço, is generating criticism and discontent.

“When you take away the only and centuries-old access to Canavieira beach for the people of Madeira and expand your backyard. Private individuals are left with exclusive access to Canavieira beach, to the detriment of the Madeiran people, tourists and future generations, who lose yet another access to the coastline. On November 24th at 10:00 am, come and show your indignation and demand the return of what was stolen from us”, can be read on Facebook, where residents are demanding that the aforementioned access be opened to the public, even threatening demonstrations to force the return of the access to the public domain.

