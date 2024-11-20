Guides accuse tourists of turning Pico Ruivo into a warehouse for objects

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Pico Ruivo, the highest point in Madeira and one of the most popular trails among visitors, is being transformed into a repository for objects left behind by tourists and hikers.

A photograph sent to the newspaper shows the place full of padlocks, towels, cutlery, masks and other belongings, which raises concerns about the environmental impact and the loss of character of this natural space, at the end of the route between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo.

Speaking to JM, interpreter guides questioned whether this is the type of tourism desired for Madeira, urging “serious penal measures”, including the payment of fines, to raise awareness among visitors and protect the heritage.

The phenomenon of symbolic padlocks, which can be found in various places around the world, threatens the balance between attracting tourists and preserving the island’s environment, especially when these objects are joined by belongings that generate an accumulation of rubbish, as shown in the image.

From Jornal Madeira

  1. We were always taught “take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints”.
    The padlocks thing is ridiculous.

  2. Well that’s the calibre of tourists that are being catered for now the whole island has gone down since Covid and was advertised as the safest island in the world soon be renamed as the dirtiest island if the government doesn’t get control of the situation so sad

  3. It’s behaviour like this which is putting me off coming back to Madeira, even after many happy visits in the past. I fear the island is now over-full with tourists, many of whom seem not to care about the island at all. I know tourism is important for the island’s economy, but it is now at a level which is threatening the nature of the island – quite literally, I fear.

    1. It is the Government that does not care about the natural treasure. They are responsible for the worldwide promotion of Madeira as the “Hawaii of Europe”, “Madeira is for all” etc No wonder airline companies feed the market and tourists and cars flood the island. I feel sorry for the lovely people of Madeira who need tourism but deserve respectful customers.

      1. On the spot! The government has the feed the income of the familias of the island to stay in power and fill their pockets. Who cares about a few padlocks on a rock?

  5. Specific Authorities must intervene immediately and manage the nature and culture of the Island. Deterioration like this has a ripple negative effect. Agree with all the above well written comments. Something is NOT right! DK

