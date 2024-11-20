Guides accuse tourists of turning Pico Ruivo into a warehouse for objects

Pico Ruivo, the highest point in Madeira and one of the most popular trails among visitors, is being transformed into a repository for objects left behind by tourists and hikers.

A photograph sent to the newspaper shows the place full of padlocks, towels, cutlery, masks and other belongings, which raises concerns about the environmental impact and the loss of character of this natural space, at the end of the route between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo.

Speaking to JM, interpreter guides questioned whether this is the type of tourism desired for Madeira, urging “serious penal measures”, including the payment of fines, to raise awareness among visitors and protect the heritage.

The phenomenon of symbolic padlocks, which can be found in various places around the world, threatens the balance between attracting tourists and preserving the island’s environment, especially when these objects are joined by belongings that generate an accumulation of rubbish, as shown in the image.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...