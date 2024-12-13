Tourism statistics for October are “the best we could hope for”

The regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture states that “the statistical data for the month of October 2024, regarding the tourism sector, are the best we could hope for”. Eduardo Jesus referred, for example, to the 1.54 million overnight stays, which he considers to be “extraordinary” for that month.

As DIÁRIO had already reported, the month of October reflected a 7.2% increase in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2023.

The minister also highlights that “we had more than 200 thousand guests arriving, which is 5% more than that indicated in the same month of 2023”.

The Secretary responsible for Tourism also highlights that we have reached the 10 million overnight stays barrier since the beginning of this year and until October, adding that “we are on the verge of 2 million guests, with 1.912 million. We have a REVPAR increasing in accumulated terms by around 13% and we have revenues that have increased by 14%”.

“Therefore, we are here in the presence of confirmation of a growth in quantity of 5.7%, but of a growth in value of 13%. This means that Madeira is deepening and consolidating a trajectory that is more than desirable for the sector, that is, growing in value while always demonstrating attractiveness in terms of the number of people who visit us”, he concludes.

