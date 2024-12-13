Gaula Market Night takes place tonight

The fifth edition of the Noite do Mercadinho de Gaula, organized by the local Casa do Povo, takes place today, between 7 pm and 1 am, at the Mercado Agrícola facilities.

Crafts, fruit and vegetables will be on sale throughout the evening, along with an entertainment programme featuring the participation of cultural and artistic groups from the parish and the guest group Sons da Tradição.

There will also be typical sweet and savory delicacies, including traditional wheat soup, canja and cornbread. Check out the program.

Like this: Like Loading...