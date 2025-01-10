Body found on the cliff of Cristo Rei

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were alerted, at 2:30 pm, to a body found on the Cristo Rei cliff, in Garajau. 

10 members of the mountain rescue team were mobilized to the site and are currently assembling the equipment for the descent. 

From Diário Notícias

