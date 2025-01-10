Body found on the cliff of Cristo Rei

Body found on the cliff of Cristo ReiTobi Hughes·10th January 2025Madeira News The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were alerted, at 2:30 pm, to a body found on the Cristo Rei cliff, in Garajau. 10 members of the mountain rescue team were mobilized to the site and are currently assembling the equipment for the descent. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related