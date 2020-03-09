Institute of Health Administration (IASAÚDE) is accompanying and monitoring the Danish couple, who are confined to the hotel room, at least until March 15th. In RAM, there are only two suspected cases, as announced by the JM in due course and confirmed by the IASAÚDE statement.

Despite being outside the hospital environment, these two people are being closely monitored and, for now, they are out of suspicious cases, as they do not have symptoms. However, a source from the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection says that the Danes are considered as cases of “high risk, due to having been in contact with an infected person”.

Two tourists are quarantined in a hotel room in Funchal, in prophylactic isolation, after having breached the entire European contingency system: According to the same source, the “couple welcomed the isolation”.