The organization of Madeira Island Ultra Trail (MIUT), does not guarantee the realization of the event this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Six and a half weeks before the event, we cannot guarantee that it will take place, however, we hope that these uncertainties will diminish in the coming days, as we will have important meetings during the next weeks with the respective local authorities with competence in this matter. So, instead of sending us an email asking for additional information in this regard, we would like to thank you for following the updates on this subject that will be published on our website as well as on MIUT’s social networks ”, says the organization on social networks, namely on the official Facebook page.

The organization of the test adds that currently the situation is “not serious” in Portugal, but that “it will follow the instructions of the health authorities and, thus, will contribute to contain the spread of the virus”.

From JM