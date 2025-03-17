Tax charged to tourists on hiking trails generates more than 5 thousand euros per day last year

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Last year, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) charged 351 thousand euros for access to classified hiking trails to non-resident citizens over the age of 12, which is equivalent to a daily average of 5,087 euros. This year, the amount collected by the Regional Government will be higher because there are more paid trails. Payments by card are already accepted.

This figure can now be easily doubled or tripled,  and that is only for the hiking trails, the accommodation tourist tax is bringing millions as well per year.

 

Previous ArticleWeather warnings extended until at least Thursday
Next ArticleAccident on the expressway causes mega-traffic jam
Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  1. Because of the amount of new revenue created from the tourist taxes why are Madeirans on low salaries having to pay income tax?

    Reply

    1. Minimum wages are not subject to income taxes. Other salaries are subject to progressive tax. Lower incomes pay less taxes than higher wages. Purely demagogic to ask for the revenue to be distributed by low incomes only so this means you are creating incentives to people do less qualified works when it should be the other way round.

      Reply

    1. “Last year” should not be read as a full year because the hike taxes were only introduced in late 2024.

      Reply

      1. Thanks for that. It was so evident the figures were wrong. My mind boggles at the quality of the so called journalists and editors of the Madeiran newspapers.

        Reply

  3. After contact them about the unfair system for hikers that go their to only hike since charging that fee to to hikers that hike for 6 days or more days becomes very expensive . Their replay is that they are thinking to do like a program that you can buy a few hikes this way it is less expensive than buy and single ticket every day I will be waiting and see .

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy