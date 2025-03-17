Tax charged to tourists on hiking trails generates more than 5 thousand euros per day last year

Last year, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) charged 351 thousand euros for access to classified hiking trails to non-resident citizens over the age of 12, which is equivalent to a daily average of 5,087 euros. This year, the amount collected by the Regional Government will be higher because there are more paid trails. Payments by card are already accepted.

This figure can now be easily doubled or tripled, and that is only for the hiking trails, the accommodation tourist tax is bringing millions as well per year.

