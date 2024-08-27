Tourists continue to ignore the closure of hiking trails (with video)

To be honest the authorities could do a lot more from preventing this, with better signage, also indicating fines will be issued, but from their side is the same story and nothing changes.

The signs and tape indicating that the Vereda do Areeiro pedestrian trail remains closed are clearly visible. However, tourists continue to ignore the barriers that block access to the trails in areas affected by forest fires.

A video sent to the Jornal Madeira’s editorial office shows several people crossing the barrier placed at the beginning of the Vereda do Areeiro, a pedestrian trail that remains closed, according to a notice from the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation. In addition to this, the Vereda da Ilha, Vereda do Pico Ruivo, Vereda da Encumeada, Vereda do Urzal, Levada do Barreiro, Levada do Moinho, Caminho Real da Encumeada, Caminho do Pináculo e Folhadal, Vereda do Jardim do Mar, Levada da Azenha, Glaciar do Planalto and Levada da Rocha Vermelha remain closed.

From Jornal Madeira

