East Timor grants 2.2 million euros donation to Madeira

The Government of Timor-Leste today approved a donation of 2.2 million euros to support Madeira, according to a statement from the Council of Ministers.

The draft resolution was presented by Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, and the donation aims to support the “recovery of damage caused by the fire”.

“The Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, in the spirit of solidarity and commitment to cooperation between peoples, expresses its support to the Portuguese brother people and the population of the island of Madeira, granting this donation to assist in the recovery of the damage caused by the fires”, highlights the Timorese Government in the statement.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...