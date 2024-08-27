“Stubbornness” in building the cable car in Curral das Freiras is “a huge lack of responsibility”, says PPM

The Popular Monarchist Party (PPM) Madeira called this Tuesday, August 27, for the cancellation of the announced cable car project for Curral das Freitas, considering the Regional Government’s “stubbornness” in insisting on maintaining the construction of the facility to be an “enormous lack of responsibility”.

In a statement issued, the party warns of the difficulties that aerial resources have had in fighting the fires in Ponta do Sol “due to the high-tension cables suspended”, pointing out that if the cable car project goes ahead, “it will be a catastrophe waiting” in the event of fires, as it is “a tangle of cables that makes it impossible for any and all aerial resources to get close to fight the flames”.

From Diário Notícias

