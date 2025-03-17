Weather warnings extended until at least Thursday

Weather warnings for wind and rough seas in the Madeira archipelago, as well as rain, which has been the dominant feature in recent days, have been extended this Monday until Thursday, March 20.

The most serious warning, the red warning for rough seas, which predicts waves of up to 16 metres on the north coast and Porto Santo, will remain in force until 3pm today, Monday, then changing to a yellow warning until midnight on Tuesday, with a short interruption period before being reactivated between 6am on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday, now covering the south coast of Madeira, with waves that could reach 4 to 4.5 metres in height.

As for the wind, which was the most noticeable for most Madeirans this evening, it will be in orange mode until 3pm, with gusts that could reach 95 km/hour on the south and north coasts, as well as in Porto Santo, while in mountainous areas the gusts could reach 120 km/hour, but this is nothing new, as they were already in force. However, the IPMA also plans to downgrade the warning to yellow between 3pm and 6pm, reactivating it between 3am and 9pm on Wednesday the 19th, with wind gusts of up to 100 km/hour in the highlands and 80 km/hour on the south and north coast of Madeira and in Porto Santo, in both periods.

Finally, the rain, that’s what’s new, with sometimes heavy precipitation between 6 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, and 9 am on Wednesday, reason for a new yellow warning for the entire Madeira Archipelago.

As usual, these forecasts are dynamic and can be either worsened or alleviated, depending on the evolution of the system.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...