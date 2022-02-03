PJ INVESTIGATES CRIMES IN MADEIRA WITH MOBILITY ALLOWANCE WORTH MORE THAN 130 THOUSAND EUROS

A statement from the Judiciary Police reveals that seven house search warrants were carried out in Madeira on suspicion of crime whose amount already exceeds 130 thousand euros.

The investigation, adds the PJ, stems from Operation Rota do Viajante and an inquiry conducted by DIAP de Loures.

In addition to the National Anti-Corruption Unit, PJ agents from the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira also participated, helping to gather evidence related to the criminal practices under investigation.

“The action took place in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with the participation of twenty-two inspectors”, adds the statement.

“Suspicions of the practice of crimes of qualified fraud, falsification or counterfeiting of documents and criminal association are at stake”, clarifies the Judiciary,

According to the same note: “The individuals who are part of the criminal group under investigation are suspected of forging airline tickets, tickets and reservations for travel between Madeira and the Mainland, with a view to receiving the amount corresponding to the subsidy mobility, whose amount obtained illegally already amounts to more than one hundred and thirty thousand euros”.

“In addition to the searches, 5 defendants were constituted and an arrest warrant issued by the DIAP of Loures was carried out. deemed convenient.”

