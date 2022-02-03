ORQUESTRA CLÁSSICA DA MADEIRA PERFORMS AT THE PRINCESS DONA MARIA AMÉLIA FOUNDATION CHAPEL

The ANSA/Orquestra Clássica da Madeira announced that it will give a concert on February 5, at 6:00 pm, at the Princess Dona Maria Amélia Foundation Chapel, in Funchal.

This proposal is carried out by the Wind Quintet Soloists OCM, with Ana Rita Oliveira on the flute, Daniel Cuchi on the oboe, Francisco Loreto on the clarinet, Tatiana Martins on the bassoon and Péter Víg on the horn.

Mendelssohn, Bach and Farkas will be the composers to be heard, in a proposal with “a diverse, brilliant program of artistic and aesthetic value of inspired creation, centered on three distinct works from three periods in the history of music, the Baroque, Romantic and century XX”, promises ANSA/Orquestra Clássica da Madeira.

Tickets cost between 5 and 10 euros and are available at the Gaudeamus Store at Colégio dos Jesuítas (next to Funchal City Hall), from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...