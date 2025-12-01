Funchals big switch on

The Christmas lights in Funchal, which have been installed since the beginning of October, are switched on on this first day of December.

The lights, which will be on until the early morning of January 8th, cover the main avenues and streets of all parishes in Funchal, including public buildings, monuments, squares, churches, fortresses, palaces, riverside areas, and gardens.

The official inauguration ceremony for the Christmas lights is scheduled for 7 pm at Praça do Povo, with the presence of the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

Then there’s a concert by vocalist Beatriz Caboz with the Funchal Jazz Orchestra, in Praça do Povo.

